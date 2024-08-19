Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.91. 1,637,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

