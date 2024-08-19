Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $48,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.91. 1,637,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.