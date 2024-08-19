Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

DELL opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.