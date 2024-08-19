DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DHX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 841,350 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 490,035 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

