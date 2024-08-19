Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DNTH. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DNTH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 30,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,133. The company has a market cap of $833.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.89. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

