Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3,812.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,288,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,810 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $30.93. 471,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

