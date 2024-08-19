DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

