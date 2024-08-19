Domain Holdings Australia Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DHG)

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.