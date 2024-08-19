Dominique Trempont Sells 34,133 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 34,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $212,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ON24 Stock Up 2.4 %

ONTF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. 97,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,243. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON24 by 856.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 420,455 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

