Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.83. 985,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,871. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

