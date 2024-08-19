Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE DCO opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $366,171. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

