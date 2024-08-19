DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells $122,500.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 619,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,348,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DXPE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 121,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

