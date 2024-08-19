e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.05. 2,027,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,791. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. UBS Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

