e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.25 and last traded at $166.04. Approximately 775,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,658,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.20.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

