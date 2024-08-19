EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) vs. Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Head-To-Head Review

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Montauk Renewables and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 1 1 0 2.50 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 10.58% 8.44% 5.94% EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $184.62 million 3.42 $14.95 million $0.15 29.27 EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A $0.28 14.38

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than EDP – Energias de Portugal. EDP – Energias de Portugal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montauk Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

