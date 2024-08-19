Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

