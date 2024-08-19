Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 10,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.40, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

Christos Balaskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 23rd, Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$134,270.80.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$24.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current year.

ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

