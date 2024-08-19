Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to $20.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

