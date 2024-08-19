electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
electroCore Stock Up 0.8 %
ECOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than electroCore
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.