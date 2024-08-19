electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

electroCore Stock Up 0.8 %

ECOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 38,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,702.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 44,505 shares of company stock worth $284,617 over the last 90 days. 13.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Featured Stories

