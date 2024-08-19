Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.50

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

