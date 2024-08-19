Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $543.44. 880,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,170. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

