Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,252. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

