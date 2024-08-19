Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Up 0.7%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.99. 684,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,423,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

