Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.21. 3,540,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,491,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $51,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

