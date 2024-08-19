Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.40. 5,585,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,541,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

