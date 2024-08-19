Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$2.00 by Acumen Capital

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities researchers at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
