Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 351,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 94,287 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $98,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

