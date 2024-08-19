Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.33. 1,122,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,874. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

