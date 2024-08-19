Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.45. 74,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,389. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $773.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

