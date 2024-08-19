European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

European Wax Center stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

