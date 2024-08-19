EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.54. 4,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 70,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

EVEX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EVE in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

