EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.10. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

