EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

EZFill Price Performance

EZFL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,282. EZFill has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Get EZFill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 42,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $248,925.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EZFill

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

