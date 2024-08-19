EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
EZFill Price Performance
EZFL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,282. EZFill has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 42,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $248,925.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EZFill
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EZFill
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.