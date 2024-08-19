Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.46. The stock had a trading volume of 668,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,516. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.78.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $717,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $387,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Fabrinet by 21.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

