Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $69,953.08 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

