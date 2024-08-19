Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 754,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.5 %

FER stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.78. 4,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23. Ferrovial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $48.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at $483,000.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

