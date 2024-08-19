F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

FG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,075. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

