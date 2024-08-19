FinVolution Group (FINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.6 %

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

