First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in First Community by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in First Community by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.15. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,915. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

