First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.57

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 57441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

First Pacific Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

