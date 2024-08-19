First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

