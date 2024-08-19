First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 293,469 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $18.65.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.
About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.