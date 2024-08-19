First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 293,469 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $18.65.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

