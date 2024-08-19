FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $41.55 Average PT from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

