Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $30.17.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. Analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.