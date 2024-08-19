Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 80,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,398,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Up 6.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.