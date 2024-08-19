FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $27.32. 254,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Articles

