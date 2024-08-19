FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 158,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 58,645 shares.The stock last traded at $75.43 and had previously closed at $75.41.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

