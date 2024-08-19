Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 110,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,853. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

