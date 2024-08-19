Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.