FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $65.20. 1,133,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,207. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.